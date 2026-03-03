Iran’s Araghchi shares heartbreaking image of graves dug for girls killed in Israeli-US strikes: ‘Murdered'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi shared a distressing image on his social media account, condemning the "murder" of over 160 girls of a primary school in Iran during the Israeli-US bombing.

The picture posted by Araghchi shows cranes digging graves in several rows and columns. The Iranian minister said these graves were being dug for "more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school."

"Their bodies were torn to shreds," Araghchi said, adding, "This is how "rescue" promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood."

More than 150 people, including children, reportedly died after an airstrike hit a primary school in southern Iran, according to Iranian officials. Al Jazeera put the toll at 165.

According to the BBC, Iran blamed the US and Israel, but the US military's Central Command (Centcom) said it was looking into reports of the incident. Meanwhile, Israel's military said it was "not aware" of any IDF operations in the area.

The girls' school was located in the city of Minab in the Hormozgan province, near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base which has previously been a target.

The US and Israel launched massive attacks in Iran on Saturday, February 28, after nuclear talks failed.

In a statement released on social media, UNESCO expressed deep alarm at the impact of the military attacks, and noted that pupils in a place dedicated to learning are protected under international humanitarian law, and that “attacks against educational institutions endanger students and teachers and undermine the right to education.”

Iran is currently observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies)