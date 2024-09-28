Iran hides supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has been relocated due to fears of Israeli airstrikes. Following claims of Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's death in an Israeli attack, Khamenei condemned Israel's actions and urged support for Hezbollah, asserting the resilience of resistance forces in the region.

Written By Sayantani
Published28 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday 'to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime (of Israel)'
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday ’to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime (of Israel)’(AFP)

Khamenei Moves to Safety: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a secure location due to concerns over potential Israeli airstrikes, multiple news media outlets have reported. 

This decision follows Israeli Army killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah via an airstrike near Beirut.

Also Read | ’Not the end of our toolbox’: Israel says it ‘killed’ Hezbollah chief in Beirut

Khamenei's Condemnation of Israeli Actions

In response to the alleged airstrikes targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel's actions, declaring that “all the resistance forces in the region stand with and support Hezbollah.”

Khamenei called upon Muslims to “stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime (of Israel).”

Also Read | Who is likely-dead Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah? Check details

Khamenei asserted that “the fate of this region (Middle east) will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront.”

Khamenei ‘Praises’ Hezbollah's Resilience

Earlier, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media to state that “Hezbollah is the victor” in its ongoing struggle against Israel, despite the group facing significant challenges from repeated Israeli strikes against its leadership.

Also Read | Israel Targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike | Top updates

The recent Israeli claims about Lebanon based Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death have added to the tension in Middle East, with no official confirmation from Hezbollah.

Escalating Violence and Casualties in Middle East

The backdrop of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's statements includes a series of unprecedented air raids targeting residential areas in Lebanon. Reports indicate that over 700 people have been killed since Israel intensified its bombing campaign earlier this week, with numerous civilian casualties, including children.

Also Read | ‘Enough is enough’: Netanyahu says Israel won’t tolerate Hezbollah rocket fire

Khamenei condemned the violence, stating that “the massacre of defenceless people in Lebanon once again revealed the savage nature” of Israel and highlighted the “short-sightedness” of its leaders.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasized that the Israeli government has failed to learn from its past actions in Gaza, asserting that “the collective killing of women, children, and civilians cannot weaken or overthrow the strong foundation of the resistance organization.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIran hides supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.