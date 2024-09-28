Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has been relocated due to fears of Israeli airstrikes. Following claims of Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's death in an Israeli attack, Khamenei condemned Israel's actions and urged support for Hezbollah, asserting the resilience of resistance forces in the region.

Khamenei Moves to Safety: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a secure location due to concerns over potential Israeli airstrikes, multiple news media outlets have reported.

This decision follows Israeli Army killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah via an airstrike near Beirut.

Khamenei's Condemnation of Israeli Actions In response to the alleged airstrikes targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel's actions, declaring that "all the resistance forces in the region stand with and support Hezbollah."

Khamenei called upon Muslims to “stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime (of Israel)."

Khamenei asserted that “the fate of this region (Middle east) will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront."

Khamenei 'Praises' Hezbollah's Resilience Earlier, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to social media to state that "Hezbollah is the victor" in its ongoing struggle against Israel, despite the group facing significant challenges from repeated Israeli strikes against its leadership.

The recent Israeli claims about Lebanon based Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death have added to the tension in Middle East, with no official confirmation from Hezbollah.

Escalating Violence and Casualties in Middle East The backdrop of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's statements includes a series of unprecedented air raids targeting residential areas in Lebanon. Reports indicate that over 700 people have been killed since Israel intensified its bombing campaign earlier this week, with numerous civilian casualties, including children.

Khamenei condemned the violence, stating that "the massacre of defenceless people in Lebanon once again revealed the savage nature" of Israel and highlighted the "short-sightedness" of its leaders.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasized that the Israeli government has failed to learn from its past actions in Gaza, asserting that “the collective killing of women, children, and civilians cannot weaken or overthrow the strong foundation of the resistance organization."