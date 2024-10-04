Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei sounds clarion call for ‘Muslim nations’ in rare sermon: ‘Israel pretending to win by…’

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said ‘the brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate’, in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran. He also urged Muslim nations from Afghanistan to Yemen join the ‘defence’ against Israel.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Demonstrators hold Iranian, Palestinian and Hezbollah flags and a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Demonstrators hold Iranian, Palestinian and Hezbollah flags and a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)(AP)

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had a rifle by his side as he addressed worshippers in Tehran in a rare public sermon Friday, days after Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Khamenei delivered the sermon -- his first in nearly five years - to thousands of worshippers carrying portraits of slain leaders of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States.

4 Oct 2024
