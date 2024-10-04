Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said ‘the brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate’, in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran. He also urged Muslim nations from Afghanistan to Yemen join the ‘defence’ against Israel.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had a rifle by his side as he addressed worshippers in Tehran in a rare public sermon Friday, days after Iran's missile attack on Israel.
Khamenei delivered the sermon -- his first in nearly five years - to thousands of worshippers carrying portraits of slain leaders of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States.