Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei sounds clarion call for ‘Muslim nations’ in rare sermon: ‘Israel pretending to win by…'

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei sounds clarion call for ‘Muslim nations’ in rare sermon: ‘Israel pretending to win by…'

Livemint

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said ‘the brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate’, in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran. He also urged Muslim nations from Afghanistan to Yemen join the ‘defence’ against Israel.

Demonstrators hold Iranian, Palestinian and Hezbollah flags and a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had a rifle by his side as he addressed worshippers in Tehran in a rare public sermon Friday, days after Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Khamenei delivered the sermon -- his first in nearly five years - to thousands of worshippers carrying portraits of slain leaders of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.