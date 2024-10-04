Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei sounds clarion call for ‘Muslim nations’ in rare sermon: ‘Israel pretending to win by…'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said ‘the brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate’, in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran. He also urged Muslim nations from Afghanistan to Yemen join the ‘defence’ against Israel.

