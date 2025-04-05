Iran’s currency hits record low amid US sanctions threat; Tehran seeks ‘respectful’ nuclear talks with Trump

Iran’s rial plunged to a record low over the weekend, crossing the symbolic threshold of 1 million rials per US dollar and falling further to 1,043,000, deepening the country’s economic crisis as it returned to work following the Nowruz holiday.

The collapse of the currency comes amid growing uncertainty and pressure surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, renewed US sanctions, and mounting regional tensions. On Tehran’s Ferdowsi Street, the capital’s currency trading hub, traders switched off digital rate boards, citing volatile and unpredictable fluctuations.

Tehran calls for fair dialogue with US Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to the turmoil by reiterating Tehran’s willingness to engage in negotiations with Washington — but only from a position of mutual respect.

“If you want negotiations, what is the point of threatening?” Pezeshkian said on Saturday. “America today is not only humiliating Iran, but the world, and this behavior contradicts the call for negotiations.”

His comments came amid reports that US President Donald Trump, now in his second term, had reached out to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a bid to revive stalled nuclear talks. However, Tehran has resisted entering negotiations under coercive conditions, particularly as Washington tightens sanctions and steps up military operations in the region.

Sanctions, military pressure weigh on Iran Analysts say the rial’s rapid depreciation is being driven by fears over declining oil exports, inflation, and sustained economic isolation. Trump’s revived “maximum pressure” campaign has zeroed in on Iran’s crude oil sales — including discounted shipments to China — and stepped up airstrikes on Iranian-aligned militias across the Middle East.

Iran’s economic indicators continue to deteriorate, with many citizens converting their savings into foreign currency, gold, or cryptocurrencies to preserve value.

Growing public unrest and political backlash At home, the currency crisis has fueled public frustration, stoking fears of further inflation and possible cuts to gasoline subsidies — a trigger of past nationwide protests.

President Pezeshkian’s administration has also come under fire. Parliament impeached his finance minister, Abdolnasser Hemmati, in March over the currency’s collapse. Most recently, Pezeshkian dismissed his vice president for parliamentary affairs, Shahram Dabiri, after public outrage erupted over his luxury cruise to Antarctica — a trip that sparked outrage among a population struggling to make ends meet. Advertisement