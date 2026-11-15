Iran’s economic meltdown amid US war: Why people are offering kidneys, corneas and bone marrow for sale to escape debt

Iran’s worsening economic crisis is pushing some residents to desperate lengths, with financially distressed people advertising kidneys, corneas, bone marrow and other body parts for sale to pay off debts and cover basic household expenses.

An investigation by Iran International has uncovered a growing online market in which Iranians are offering to sell organs and body tissue, with some listings advertising multiple body parts.

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The findings highlight the financial distress facing ordinary households as the country grapples with mounting economic pressure, international sanctions and the fallout of its confrontation with the United States.

The crisis has deepened amid a US naval blockade and uncertainty over when the standoff between Washington and Tehran will ease.

US officials have maintained that the economic pressure campaign is taking an increasing toll on Iran.

Warnings from the Trump administration suggest that the country's economy could take years to recover, even if the conflict ends.

Iranians advertise kidneys, corneas and other body parts for sale Iran International examined more than 600 advertisements posted on a Telegram channel between late May and late October.

Its investigation found that nearly one in three listings offered more than one organ or type of body tissue.

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The advertisements included offers to sell kidneys, bone marrow, corneas, liver tissue and testicles.

Some individuals were reportedly willing to sell multiple body parts to raise money for themselves and their families.

The investigation also cited Iran's labour-focused ILNA news agency, which reported that workers were offering kidneys, liver tissue and bone marrow to meet household expenses and avoid losing their homes.

The practice is not limited to online platforms. In central Tehran, Farhang Hosseini Street has reportedly acquired the name “Kidney Street”, where people approach potential buyers. Its proximity to a medical facility and a charity supporting kidney patients has made it a known location for such advertisements.

The growing number of listings reflects the severe financial pressures facing some Iranian households, as mounting living costs and debt leave people with increasingly desperate options.

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US pressure campaign adds to Iran's economic distress The advertisements have emerged as Washington continues to tighten economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions and a naval blockade.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended the strategy, arguing that Washington does not need to resume combat operations because the economic measures are already having a significant impact.

“The economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now is extraordinary and it compounds. It's growing every day,” Rubio said, according to Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump has also warned that Iran faces a prolonged recovery. Last week, he said the country could take 25 years to rebuild from the damage caused by the war, even if hostilities ended immediately.

The US Treasury Department has similarly maintained that the economic pressure campaign is achieving its objectives. An official told an outlet that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had informed Trump that the worsening economic situation could further destabilise Iran's leadership and increase pressure on Tehran to reach a deal.

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According to the report, Iran's currency, the rial, has lost around a quarter of its value since the campaign began in August.

Annual inflation reportedly climbed to 90% last month, compared with 35% in early 2025.

Iran's oil exports have also come under pressure. The report claimed that the country had been unable to load tankers since late August and had already sold oil that was at sea.

Economic pressure extends to US officials The confrontation has also raised security concerns in Washington. Bessent was reportedly moved from his home in Washington DC to a military base following threats from Iran.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported that the decision came after officials concluded that plots targeting current and former US officials had advanced to a more serious stage.

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Bessent's role in “Operation Economic Outcast”, the campaign aimed at intensifying economic pressure on Iran through sanctions and other measures, has reportedly made him a potential target.

For ordinary Iranians, however, the consequences of the standoff are increasingly visible in the struggle to afford basic necessities.

The growing number of advertisements offering organs and body tissue for sale highlights the human cost of an economic crisis that shows little sign of easing.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.