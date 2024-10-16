Iran’s electronic confrontation with Israel

Israeli officials do not publicly acknowledge their role in these attacks. But Mr Portnoy insists that Israel shares the same “norms and values" as Western offensive cyber-agencies. “We will not do things that our enemies are doing to us," he says. “We are very concerned not to harm people, not to influence civilian life too much." Predatory Sparrow attacks—unlike Russian or North Korean attacks on critical infrastructure in the past—show signs of restraint and careful design, notes J.D. Work of the National Defence University in Washington. He cites features that prevent the malware from spreading to unrelated networks and the decision to use “well-known, extensively documented" tools rather than novel ones, which could result in the proliferation of advanced cyber capabilities.