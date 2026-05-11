Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to visit India on May 14-15 for BRICS foreign ministers meeting, says report

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for May 14–15, according to a report by ANI, citing sources.

The anticipated visit comes amid growing geopolitical developments and highlights the strengthening ties between India and Iran within the expanded BRICS grouping.

This comes at a time when US President Donald Trump quickly dismissed Iran’s response to a U.S. peace proposal, raising fears that the 10-week-long conflict could continue and further disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The U.S. had recently presented a proposal aimed at restarting negotiations.

However, Iran responded on Sunday with a statement emphasising the need to end the conflict across all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, where U.S.-backed Israel is engaged in fighting against the Iran-supported militant group Hezbollah.

Earlier on April 29, Araghchi had dialled his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis.

The phone conversation came two days after Araghchi held wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two sides “discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues”.

It is learnt that the situation arising out of the US's blockade of the Iranian ports as well as Iran's restrictions on the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz figured in the conversation, PTI reported.

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India-Iran relations Defining India-Iran relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.”

India and Iran have been important trade partners. India has been among Iran’s five largest trade partners in recent years. Major Indian exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, etc., while major Indian imports from Iran consist of dry fruits, fresh fruits, etc.

BRICS BRICS is a grouping of eleven major emerging economies and developing nations — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The bloc acts as an important forum for dialogue and collaboration on major global and regional issues, including political and economic governance.

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India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

India, which will chair BRICS in 2026, has adopted the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects a people-focused and humanity-first vision highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.