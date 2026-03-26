Iran’s FM says ‘no negotiations have happened’ even as Tehran assesses US’ peace proposal

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with Iranian state TV on Wednesday (March 25) said Tehran has not held any talks with the United States, contradicting claims from Washington about ongoing engagement.

“No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” Araghchi said.

Reviewing US proposal but no direct talks While denying negotiations, Araghchi confirmed that Iran is reviewing a US proposal aimed at ending the Gulf conflict.

The foreign minister clarified that communications via intermediaries should not be mistaken for formal dialogue.

“The exchange of messages through mediators does not mean negotiations with the U.S.,” he said.

“They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them.”

Contradiction with White House claims The remarks directly contradict statements from the White House, which has maintained that discussions are ongoing.

“Talks continue. They are productive,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

She also warned of escalation if diplomacy fails: “President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.”

Details of US 15-point proposal emerge According to officials familiar with the plan, the proposal—reportedly sent via Pakistan—includes sweeping demands on Iran.

Key elements include:

-Removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles

-A halt to uranium enrichment

-Limits on ballistic missile development

-Curtailment of support for regional armed groups

-Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

An Egyptian official involved in mediation said the plan also addresses sanctions relief and broader de-escalation measures.

Sticking points remain over missiles, regional influence Several aspects of the proposal are longstanding red lines for Tehran.

Iran has consistently refused to negotiate over its ballistic missile programme or its support for regional allies, which it views as essential to national security.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply passes—remains a key strategic lever for Iran.

“If they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily… President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” White House press secretary Leavitt said.

Energy disruptions raise global stakes The ongoing conflict has already impacted global energy markets.