Iran's fresh attacks rock UAE's Dubai, Qatar's Doha, Bahrain's Manama; Alarms rung in Kuwait and Israel's Tel Aviv

Lound sounds rocked Dubai for the second straight day. In response to joint US-Israeli missile strikes Iran launched retaliatory attack at the neighbouring Gulf states. Iran targeted US bases in the region and has already hit a range of other targets.

As per Reuters report, several loud bangs were heard in the Dubai on Sunday morning. Fresh blasts were also heard across the Gulf in UAE's Dubai, Qatar's Doha and in Bahrain's Manama, AFP reported. Nearly 11 explosions were heard in the sky above the Qatari capital, Al Jazeera reported. Sirens sounded in Kuwait and Israel as Iran continued its retaliatory attacks. Key locations across the UAE that were targeted by Iranian missile strikes and drones on Saturday, included Jebel Ali Port, Burj Al Arab, Dubai's famed Palm Jumeirah hotel and Dubai International Airport.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it is carrying out its ‘most intense’ offensive yet on United States and Israeli bases in the middle east, Reuters reported citing state media.

According to Iranian state media, IRGC launched sixth wave of retaliatory attacks today involving “extensive missile and drone” attacks on 27 US bases, and Israel's Tel Nof airbase, army command headquarters at HaKirya in Tel Aviv, and a defense industrial complex in the capital city, Al Jazeera reported.

Hours after US president Donald Trump confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an air strike, Israel said it launched another wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Trump threatened Iran on Sunday not to escalate its attacks through a post on Truth Social. “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” he wrote.

Airports shut, flights cancelled Scores of flights were disrupted in the wake of the escalating tension in the Middle East with thousands stranded after Dubai’s main airport — the world’s busiest aviation hub announced closure. After an aerial strike on Saturday, Dubai airport authorities suspended operations.

On Saturday, more than 2,300 flight cancellations took place, spanning in the region from Bahrain to Tel Aviv. Over 90% of departures from Dubai International Airport were halted, according to FlightAware data. The air travel disruption continued on Monday morning as Emirates cancelled 87% of its scheduled flights, FlyDubai cancelled 89%, Etihad reported 67% cancellations, Gulf Air saw 79% cancellations and Qatar Airways cancelled 36% of its flights.

With Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi being super connectors, the impact of air travel disruption in the Middle East was far stretched. Indian airlines cancelled nearly 410 flights and 444 are expected to be cancelled on Sunday, Ministry of Civil Aviation said.