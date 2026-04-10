Iran's IRGC denies attacking Gulf States as Kuwait condemns aggression, Saudi Arabia reports damage to oil facilities

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) early on Friday denied launching attacks against Persian Gulf states after Kuwait accused Tehran of targeting it despite a two-week ceasefire.

"During the past few hours, various news outlets have published reports about attacks on facilities in some Persian Gulf states. We must inform you that the Iranian Armed Forces have not launched any missiles or drones at any country during the ceasefire," the IRGC said in a statement carried by Iran's Press TV.

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"If these reports published by the media are true, it is undoubtedly the work of the Zionist enemy or the United States," the IRGC statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait's state news agency reported that a National Guard site had been targeted by drones, causing considerable material damage, but no casualties.

Shortly thereafter, Kuwait strongly condemned the attack, and said that several "vital facilities" had been targeted by Tehran despite the ceasefire.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies, including factions, militias, and armed groups loyal to it, via drones that targeted several vital facilities in the State of Kuwait, on the evening of Thursday, 9 April 2026, in flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and its airspace, and a blatant breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter," said Kuwait's foreign ministry.

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Saudi Arabia too said it had been targeted by Iranian drones, with attacks reported on "infrastructure for oil and gas production, transport and refining, as well as petrochemical plants and power facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the industrial city of Yanbu," as per an energy ministry official quoted by AFP.

The official also said that one of pumping stations on a vital pipeline was hit, resulting in a 700,000 barrels per day reduction in pumping capacity.

The Manifa and Khurais production facilities were also affected by Iranian attacks, cutting the kingdom's crude production capacity by 600,000 barrels per day, the official added.

Other facilities that were targeted include refineries in Jubail, Ras Tanura, Yanbu and Riyadh, as well as gas processing facilities, as per the Saudi official.

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US-Iran talks scheduled for Saturday The developments come amid a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, after negotiators clinched a temporary two-week truce just 90 minutes before the US President Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline to Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz was to expire.

US and Iranian negotiators are set to meet for direct, in-person discussions in Islamabad, Pakistan, beginning on Saturday morning, 11 April. Hosted and mediated by Pakistani officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the talks will focus on a comprehensive 10-point proposal addressing nuclear enrichment, regional security, the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions.

The high-level US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, joined by Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, presidential adviser Jared Kushner, and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper. They negotiate with an Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi.

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