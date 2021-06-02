Subscribe
Home >News >World >Iran's largest navy ship sinks after catching fire at mouth of Gulf

Iran's largest navy ship sinks after catching fire at mouth of Gulf

The Iranian Kharg 431 supply navy ship. The Iranian navy said the vessel caught fire and sunk in the Gulf of Oman
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Reuters

In April, Iran said one of its vessels, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, after media reports the ship had been attacked with limpet mines

Iran's largest navy ship sank after catching fire near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire crew was able to safely disembark, Iranian semi-official news agencies reported on Wednesday.

"All efforts to save the vessel were unsuccessful and it sank," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Firefighting operations continued on board the support ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement said, adding that the vessel was on a training mission.

The statement did not give the cause of the fire.

It was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli- and Iranian-owned cargo ships since late February in

which the two arch-enemies accused each other of responsibility.

Last year, an Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

