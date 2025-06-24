Iran’s missile strike on US base in Qatar: What we know so far

Iran launched a limited missile attack on the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday (June 23) in retaliation for American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The incident marked the first direct Iranian military action against US forces in the current conflict. However, both Washington and Tehran signaled a willingness to avoid further escalation.

Missile attack: Iran fired 19 missiles at the base, according to Qatari officials. Of these, 18 were intercepted — seven over water and eleven over land. One missile struck the base but caused no casualties.

Advance warning: US President Donald Trump labeled the attack a “very weak response.” Trump praised the lack of casualties and expressed hope the strike marked the end of hostilities, urging Iran to "proceed to Peace and Harmony."

Qatar condemns strike: Qatar sharply criticised the Iranian missile launch as a breach of its sovereignty and international law.

Iran signals restraint: Iranian officials claimed the missile count mirrored the number of US bombs dropped on its nuclear sites, suggesting the attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation.

Iranian media: State media described the strike as “mighty and successful”. President Pezeshkian emphasised Iran’s disinterest in war, stating: “We neither initiated the war nor seek it.”

Israel expands campaign: Israel launched strikes in Tehran on regime-linked infrastructure, including the Evin prison and military sites involved in suppressing protests.

No regime change goal: Israeli officials clarified they do not seek to overthrow the Iranian regime, but aim to halt its nuclear ambitions.

Draft UNSC resolution: Russia, China, and Pakistan circulated a draft at the UN Security Council condemning US strikes and calling for an immediate ceasefire. The US is expected to veto.

Regional calls for calm: Leaders from Jordan, Qatar, and other Gulf states urged restraint and condemned attacks on sovereign territories.

