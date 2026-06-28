Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei demands US-Israel must face courts for child killings, hospital attacks, war crimes

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday accused the United States and Israel of committing crimes against Iran and called for legal action in domestic and international courts over civilian deaths and damage caused during the conflict.

In a series of posts on X as Iran marked the National Week of the Judiciary, Khamenei said statements by American and Israeli leaders amounted to admissions of wrongdoing and should be used to pursue legal cases.

Khamenei calls for legal action Khamenei said remarks made by US and Israeli officials about military operations against Iran strengthened Tehran's case for seeking justice.

"The confessions and even brazen boasting of some of the leaders of the US-Zionist enemy regarding these crimes, are indisputably an admission of crime, and these effectively pave the way for the vindication of the Iranian nation's rights that have been violated."

He urged Iranian authorities to pursue the matter in both domestic and international courts.

'Every victim is a legal case' Recalling civilian casualties during the conflict, including children, medical workers and the elderly, Khamenei said every incident should form part of legal proceedings.

"Physical and psychological damages inflicted on each individual of the Iranian nation in the second and third imposed wars, from child killings and war crimes in Minab and Lamerd to attacks on medical centres, is each a legal file that must be pursued in both domestic and international courts."

He added: "From murdering newborns to our dear elderly population... is each a file among thousands of major legal cases that must be earnestly pursued in domestic and international courts."

Iran condemns fresh US airstrikes Khamenei's remarks came hours after Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned fresh US airstrikes on monitoring and surveillance facilities along the country's southern coast.

The ministry described the attacks as a violation of international law and the recently agreed ceasefire.

Trump defends military action US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that American forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar installations after accusing Tehran of violating the ceasefire.

Trump warned that the United States would respond even more forcefully if Iran continued its actions, saying Washington would be prepared to "complete the job" if necessary.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces had carried out additional strikes on multiple Iranian military targets under Trump's direction.

IRGC claims attacks on US military facilities In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched a joint missile and drone operation targeting US military infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The IRGC said it had destroyed eight US military facilities, describing the operation as a "decisive response" to what it called a second wave of American attacks on Iranian territory.