Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered ‘some damage’ after US-Israeli strikes, says UN nuclear watchdog

IAEA says Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered some damage, no radiological consequence expected

Livemint( with inputs from PTI)
Published3 Mar 2026, 03:22 PM IST
The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Tuesday Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site sustained "some recent damage" amid a US-Israeli airstrike campaign, though there was "no radiological consequence expected" from it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the damage was focused on "entrance buildings" to the underground portion of the atomic site. (AP) AMS

