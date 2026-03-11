Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei injured in airstrike that killed his father: Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured during the February 28 airstrike that killed his father, the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several family members, according to Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian.

The strike occurred during US-led air operations targeting Iran, when the residential compound of the supreme leader in central Tehran was hit. The attack reportedly levelled the residence where several members of the Khamenei family had gathered.

Advertisement

Salarian in an interview with The Guardian, confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei was present during the attack and survived with injuries.

“He was also there and he was injured in that bombardment but I haven’t seen that reflected in the foreign news,” Salarian said.

Injuries and hospitalization According to the ambassador, the newly appointed leader sustained injuries to multiple parts of his body and is believed to be receiving medical treatment.

“I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm … I think he is in the hospital because he is injured,” Salarian told the news outlet.

The injuries may explain why Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet appeared publicly or delivered a speech since being selected as Iran’s new supreme leader.

Advertisement

“I don’t think he is comfortable [in any condition] to give a speech,” Salarian added.

Family members among the dead The airstrike reportedly killed six members of the Khamenei family who were inside the residence at the time. Among the dead were Ali Khamenei’s wife, daughter, son-in-law, and a young grandchild.

Salarian described the scene during the attack: “The supreme leader was killed with his wife, with his daughter, with his son-in-law and with his daughter’s 14-month-old baby.”

Confirmation from Iranian officials Earlier in the week, Yousef Pezeshkian, a senior adviser and the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, acknowledged reports that Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded.

In a message on Telegram, he wrote: “I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound.”

Advertisement

Trump's reaction The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new supreme leader has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump who described the cleric’s selection by Iran’s Assembly of Experts as unacceptable.

“He is not going to last long,” Trump said.

Also Read | Trump says the Iran war is nearly won but Israel has other ideas