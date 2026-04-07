Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘unconscious’ treated for ‘severe’ condition in Qom: Report

Amid the continuing speculations about the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran and who is in charge of the Islamic Republic, amid the ongoing war with the US, a new report has claimed that the 56-year-old is unconscious and is being treated for a “severe” medical issue. The Times, citing US-Israeli intelligence assessments, reported that Khamenei is unable to govern the country.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? The report also added that Khamenei is undergoing treatment in the Iranian city of Qom. This contradicts earlier assessments that Khamenei could have been moved out of Iran, to Russia for treatment after he was injured in the US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, which killed his father, Ali Khamenei and several other family members.

According to the report, Khamenei is in a “severe” condition and is unable to participate in governance or decision-making.

“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision making by the regime,” the diplomatic memo cited by The Times said.

Qom is one of the holiest cities in Shia Islam and it was initially considered as the final resting place of Ali Khamenei after he was assassinated by the US and Israel on the opening day of the ongoing war.

Not seen in public since February 28 Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the airstrikes killed his father, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran on March 8.

Many, including US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, had claimed that Khamenei was also killed or seriously injured in the airstrikes on February 28.

Last week, Russia's ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov, had rejected reports of Mojtaba Khamenei being moved to Moscow and said the Supreme Leader was still in Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei issued several statements Ever since his name was announced as the new Supreme Leader, Iranian authorities have only released written statements attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei and a handful of purported videos and images of him, which have been flagged as AI-generated.

The latest statement attributed to him was published on Monday, in which he expressed condolences over the killing of the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence chief.

In a written social media post, Khamenei said Maj Gen Majid Khademi joined a "steadfast line of warriors and fighters" to sacrifice their lives. Israeli strikes have killed dozens of top Iranian leaders, including Khamenei's father.

Emphasising the ideological commitment of Iran's armed forces, Khamenei stated, "The unbroken ranks of the combatants and fighters on the path of truth in Islamic Iran, along with the self-sacrificing Armed Forces, form such a towering, deeply rooted front that terrorism and crime cannot even crack their resolve for jihadi ideals."

Who is running Iran? As uncertainty continues about the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei, some have also speculated that he is not in control of any decisions being taken about the ongoing conflict. Many have argued that the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was established by the first Supreme Leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979 as the guardians of the Iranian Revolution, was the real power running Tehran.