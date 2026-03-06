Iran’s Pezeshkian affirms peace commitment while emphasizing readiness to defend sovereignty

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday (March 6) that several countries have begun mediation efforts amid regional tensions, emphasizing that Iran remains committed to lasting peace while firmly defending its national dignity and sovereignty.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pezeshkian stated that mediation efforts should focus on those who “underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”

He said that Iran seeks stability in the region but “has no hesitation” in protecting its sovereignty if required.

The comments come as diplomatic efforts reportedly intensify in response to rising regional tensions, with multiple parties exploring potential pathways to de-escalation.