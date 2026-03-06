Iran’s Pezeshkian affirms peace commitment while emphasizing readiness to defend sovereignty

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pezeshkian stated that mediation efforts should focus on those who “underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated6 Mar 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2026. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2026. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday (March 6) that several countries have begun mediation efforts amid regional tensions, emphasizing that Iran remains committed to lasting peace while firmly defending its national dignity and sovereignty.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pezeshkian stated that mediation efforts should focus on those who “underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”

He said that Iran seeks stability in the region but “has no hesitation” in protecting its sovereignty if required.

The comments come as diplomatic efforts reportedly intensify in response to rising regional tensions, with multiple parties exploring potential pathways to de-escalation.

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldIran’s Pezeshkian affirms peace commitment while emphasizing readiness to defend sovereignty
More