Iran's police's deputy head of intelligence and nuclear scientist killed in Israeli attack

As the fighting between Israel and Iran continued on its 12th day, even after a temporary ceasefire was announced on Tuesday morning, Tehran said Iran Police's deputy head of intelligence was killed in an Israeli attack.

Two explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, the judiciary news outlet Mizan and the Shargh newspaper reported, after US President Donald Trump called on Israel not to bomb Iran following a ceasefire reached early on Tuesday.

According to a Reuters report, two witnesses reached by telephone in the Iranian capital said they heard two loud explosions. Israeli army radio said Israel had struck an Iranian radar site near Tehran.

However, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it had not carried out further strikes after Netanyahu spoke to Trump, the report added.

Iranian nuclear scientist killed According to ynetnews.com, Iranian sources confirmed the death of Mohammad Reza Sadighi, describing him as a nuclear scientist. The report said that Sadighi was killed in a series of targeted strikes across Iran that Israel launched Tuesday overnight. However, the full outcome of the operation is still being assessed by the Iranian military.

According to the report, Sadighi's X account featured repeated anti-Israel and anti-American posts, open praise for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calls for “psychological operations against the enemy,” including direct links to social media profiles of Israeli government officials.

Trump's ‘unhappy’ with Israel Trump, en route to a NATO summit in the Netherlands, had said Israel had called off its attack, after he rebuked Israel with an obscenity in an extraordinary outburst at an ally whose military campaign he had joined two days earlier.

"All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

That followed a post in which he had said: “Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!”

Before departing the White House, Trump told reporters he was unhappy with both sides for violating the ceasefire, but particularly unhappy with Israel, which he said had "unloaded" shortly after agreeing the deal.

"I've got to get Israel to calm down now," Trump said. Iran and Israel had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

A faltered truce Mere hours after Trump announced a ceasefire between the two warring nations on Tuesday, Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace, which the Iranian military denied, an AP report said.

However, the report also said that explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning. Earlier, both Israel and Iran had accepted the ceasefire plan to end their 12-day war.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called the missiles a violation of the ceasefire and instructed Israel's military to resume “the intense operations to attack Tehran and to destroy targets of the regime and terror infrastructure.”

An Israeli military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with military regulations said Iran launched two missiles at Israel hours into the tenuous ceasefire. Both missiles were intercepted, the official said.

“Tehran will tremble,” Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich wrote on X after the missiles were launched.

(With inputs from agencies)