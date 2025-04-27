Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port explosion: Eight dead, 750 injured; missile fuel mishandling suspected as cause

A massive explosion and ensuing fire at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday left eight people dead and around 750 others injured.

The explosion occurred in the port near Bandar Abbas, ignited a fire that raged for several hours. Helicopters were dispatched to drop water from the air to quell the fire, but explosions continued into the night, reportedly from other containers at the site. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, but Iranian authorities and security experts are exploring potential links to mishandled shipments of missile fuel.

The blast prompted an urgent response from authorities.

Chemical shipment linked to missile fuel According to the private security firm Ambrey, the port had received a shipment of "sodium perchlorate rocket fuel" in March, which was reportedly intended to replenish Iran's missile stockpiles, depleted during direct attacks on Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Ambrey's analysis suggests the fire could have been caused by improper handling of the fuel.

Concerns over chemical safety Social media footage captured moments before the explosion showed reddish-hued smoke rising from the blaze, suggesting the involvement of a chemical compound, similar to the Beirut port blast in 2020.

Casualties and damage Provincial officials reported that at least eight people were confirmed dead, with nearly 750 others injured. Some victims were transported to nearby hospitals, as seen in social media footage of ambulances arriving at the scene. Additionally, the explosion caused a building collapse

Environmental impact Authorities warned of air pollution caused by hazardous chemicals such as ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. As a precaution, schools in Bandar Abbas were closed on Sunday to protect students from exposure.

Investigation launched The Iranian Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, as the country grapples with the aftermath of the blast. Advertisement