Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown

The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the IAEA Headquarters after Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, addressed the media regarding the agency's monitoring of Irans's nuclear energy program (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2021, 10:30 PM IST AP

  • In March, nuclear official Mahmoud Jafari said the plant could stop working since Iran cannot procure parts and equipment for it from Russia

Iran’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone a temporary emergency shutdown, state TV reported on Sunday.

An official from the state electric energy company, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on a talk show that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last "for three to four days."

He said that power outages could result. He did not elaborate but this is the first time Iran has reported an emergency shutdown of the plant, located in the southern port city of Bushehr. It went online in 2011 with help from Russia.

In March, nuclear official Mahmoud Jafari said the plant could stop working since Iran cannot procure parts and equipment for it from Russia due to banking sanctions imposed by the U.S. in 2018.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

