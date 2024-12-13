Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused the United States and Israel, alleging their involvement in the recent downfall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In a speech delivered in Tehran, Khamenei asserted, "There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan."

He further indicated that a neighbouring government played a role in these events but did not specify which country he was referring to, although many analysts believe he was alluding to Turkey, which has supported opposition forces in Syria.

Khamenei also said that Iranian intelligence had warned the Syrian government about threats to its stability over the past three months, adding that Damascus had “neglected the enemy”.

Khamenei Talks of ‘Evidence of Conspiracy’ by US-Israel Khamenei claimed to possess "evidence" supporting his assertions of US-Israel conspiring the downfall of al-Assad, stating that this evidence "leaves no room for doubt."

Khamenei remarks follow the rapid collapse of Assad's regime in Syria, which had been a key ally of Iran within its "axis of resistance" against Western influence in the region.

The Iranian leader expressed frustration over the celebrations occurring in Damascus amid what he described as "unacceptable" attacks from Israel.

He declared, “The Syrian youth will undoubtedly stand firm and overcome this situation,” signalling his belief in the resilience of pro-Iranian factions within Syria.

Strengthening the ‘Axis of Resistance’ In his address, Khamenei also conveyed optimism about the future strength of the Iran-led alliance across the region.

He stated, “The more pressure you exert, the stronger the resistance becomes. The more crimes you commit, the more determined it becomes. The more you fight against it, the more it expands.”

Mysterious ‘neighbour’ blamed by Iran for Syrian Crisis While emphasising that the US and Israel were the main conspirators, Khamenei also alluded to the role played by “a neighbouring state of Syria”, according to state news agency IRNA.

The neighbour had a “clear role and continues to do so,” said Khamenei, without naming the country.

Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkiye all share borders with Syria. Of those neighbours, Turkiye has long supported certain Syrian opposition forces.

Iran's Strategic Re-evaluation The fallout from Assad's ouster has sparked a rare wave of critique within Iran regarding its foreign policy and military investments. Reformist political activists are questioning whether Iran's significant financial support for Assad—estimated between $30 billion to $40 billion—was justified given the current circumstances.

There is ongoing debate about whether Iran can recover debts owed by Syria or retain its influence under a new government likely led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Sunni-dominated group that has gained prominence following Assad's departure.

In light of these developments, Iranian officials have begun to acknowledge strategic errors in their approach to Syria. Vice-President Javad Zarif emphasised the need for a shift from a threat-focused foreign policy to one that seeks opportunities for diplomatic engagement.

Regional Dynamics Post Syrian Crisis The geopolitical landscape is rapidly changing as Qatar prepares to reopen its embassy in Damascus, signalling a potential shift in alliances within the region. Meanwhile, Hamas has expressed support for Bashar al-Assad's downfall, further complicating Iran's position as it navigates relationships with various factions within Syria.