Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei killed: From failed negotiations to US-Israel strikes, here's how events unfolded

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the Islamic Republic for 36 years, was killed on Saturday (local time) after the United States and Israel launched military strikes targeting sites in Tehran.

Khamenei's death was confirmed by the state broadcaster IRIB on Sunday (local time), hours after US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed about his death. Media reports suggest that the 86-year-old was killed in his office in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, the state broadcaster said that Khamenei's death at his office “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance."

All you need to know about events that led to Khamenei's death: US-Iran talks over nuclear programme In February this year, the US and Iranian officials met three times to negotiate the terms of the latter's nuclear programme, which has been a sticking point for the two sides, with the US massing military forces in the Middle East and Tehran refusing to allow its highly enriched uranium to be moved out of the country, Bloomberg reported.

The two sides first met on 6 February in Oman, following which the second round of talks was held on 17 February in Geneva, and the latest round of talks ended on 26 February in Geneva.

Trump issues warning to Iran Days after the second round of talks between the two sides concluded with no significant breakthrough, Trump issued a warning to Tehran, saying that "bad things" will happen if the latter does not agree to a deal over its nuclear programme in the next 10 to 15 days.

Two days after the second round of talks in Geneva concluded, CNN on 19 February, citing sources, reported that the US military was planning to strike Iran by the weekend. The report, however, added that Trump had yet to make a final decision on whether he would authorise such an action.

The development came after the White House was informed about a possible strike by the weekend, after a significant buildup of air and naval forces in the Middle East.

US and Israel strike Iran Two days after the third round of talks concluded in Geneva, by agreeing to reconvene them as soon as next week, the US and Israel launched a joint operation targeting Iran, which Trump dubbed a "major combat" operation against Iranian military installations.

Washington and Tel Aviv began striking key targets across Tehran, with Trump advising Iranians to take over the country's government once the "military campaign" comes to an end.

"The hour for your freedom is at hand. When we’re finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations,” Trump said in a video shared on Truth Social.

Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes The Times of Israel quoted an Israeli official and confirmed that Khamenei was killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike that was carried out on his compound. The official further stated that Khamenei’s remains were recovered from the site of the strike.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was shown an image of Khamenei's body after it was recovered from the compound in Tehran.