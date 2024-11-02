Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei threatens US, Israel of ’crushing response’ amid Israeli attack

  • Looking at the broader picture, any further attacks from either side could engulf the wider Middle East into a wider regional conflict just ahead of the US presidential election on 8 November.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during a meeting with school and university students, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during a meeting with school and university students, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)(AP)

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday threatened both Israel and the US with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies, reported AP.

Iran's supreme leader spoke as Iranian officials are increasingly threatening to launch another strike against Israel after its 26 October attack on the Islamic Republic, which targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people.

Looking at the broader picture, any further attacks from either side could engulf the wider Middle East into a wider regional conflict just ahead of the US presidential election on 8 November. The region is already teetering over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon.

“The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front," AP quoted Khamenei as saying in a video released by Iranian state media.

Though Ayatollah Ali Khamenei didn't elaborate on the timing of the attack, nor the scope.

The 85-year-old Khamenei had struck a more cautious approach in earlier remarks, saying officials would weigh Iran's response and that Israel's attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” added the report.

With agency inputs.

More to come....

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
