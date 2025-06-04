Iran’s supreme leader rejects US nuclear deal offer
Summary
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said America’s initial proposal breached Tehran’s principles of independence.
Iran’s supreme leader effectively rejected a U.S. proposal that allows temporary uranium enrichment in the country before ending it completely, forcing the White House to reconsider its approach as tensions mount over Iran’s nuclear program.
