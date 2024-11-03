Both US intelligence and public statements made by Iranian officials suggest that a counter-attack is imminent. The timeline of such a response however remains unclear with some predicting strikes within the next few days.

Iran has vowed a "crushing response" to recent Israeli attacks — with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claiming on Saturday that retaliation would also affect the allied US.

“The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front," Khamenei said in video released by Iranian state media.

It was not immediately clear when such an attack would take place with contradictory reports emerging this week. According to a recent New York Times report quoting officials in the know, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had ordered plans drawn up by his Supreme National Security Council on Monday. The publication said a retaliatory attack would only come after the US elections on November 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Any further attacks from either side could engulf the Middle East into a wider regional conflict just ahead of the US presidential election this Tuesday. The region is already on shaky grounds over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.