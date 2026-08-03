Iran's 'survival economy': Families sell empty perfume bottles, natural hair for income

People in Iran are increasingly selling personal belongings such as natural hair and empty perfume bottles, while others are renting or borrowing basic work tools like laptops to cope with rising living costs, according to an Iranian news agency.

The agency said these changing buying and selling habits reflect the country's worsening economic situation, with many families looking for new ways to earn money as inflation continues to rise.

'Survival economy' New agency ILNA described the trend as a "survival economy", saying even everyday household items are now being treated as assets that can be sold or rented to bring in extra income.

According to the report, online classified websites are seeing more advertisements for used work shoes, clothes, empty perfume bottles and natural hair for extensions. People are also offering property documents, salary slips and other financial guarantees for rent.

Laptops being rented for work and studies The report said demand for rented laptops has also increased, with people hiring them for simple tasks such as typing documents, using Microsoft Office and attending online classes.

"What may initially appear strange or even humorous actually reflects declining purchasing power, changing consumption patterns and households' efforts to generate cash," ILNA wrote.

The agency said the trend shows that more people are choosing to rent instead of own, while everyday items are being used until they have no remaining economic value.

Inflation continues to hit households The report comes as Iranian families continue to struggle with high inflation.

The news agency cited the Statistical Center of Iran, which reported that annual inflation reached 66% in the Iranian month ending in late July, while year-on-year inflation stood at 87.9%.

Everyday items become a source of income ILNA said the growing number of online advertisements shows how households are increasingly turning personal belongings into quick sources of cash.

The report added that many sellers now combine several low-value household items in a single listing to improve their chances of finding buyers.

Advertisements offering natural hair have also become more common, with prices ranging from negotiable amounts to several million rials, depending on the hair's length, colour and quality.

Financial pressure continues to grow The report said the trend follows other signs of growing financial hardship in Iran, including the increasing use of instalment payments for healthcare and medicines as many families struggle to meet everyday expenses.