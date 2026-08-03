Iran's 'survival economy': Families sell empty perfume bottles, natural hair for income

People in Iran are increasingly selling personal belongings such as natural hair and empty perfume bottles, while others are renting or borrowing basic work tools like laptops to cope with rising living costs, according to an Iranian news agency.

The agency said these changing buying and selling habits reflect the country's worsening economic situation, with many families looking for new ways to earn money as inflation continues to rise.

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'Survival economy' New agency ILNA described the trend as a "survival economy", saying even everyday household items are now being treated as assets that can be sold or rented to bring in extra income.

According to the report, online classified websites are seeing more advertisements for used work shoes, clothes, empty perfume bottles and natural hair for extensions. People are also offering property documents, salary slips and other financial guarantees for rent.

Laptops being rented for work and studies The report said demand for rented laptops has also increased, with people hiring them for simple tasks such as typing documents, using Microsoft Office and attending online classes.

"What may initially appear strange or even humorous actually reflects declining purchasing power, changing consumption patterns and households' efforts to generate cash," ILNA wrote.

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The agency said the trend shows that more people are choosing to rent instead of own, while everyday items are being used until they have no remaining economic value.

Inflation continues to hit households The report comes as Iranian families continue to struggle with high inflation.

The news agency cited the Statistical Center of Iran, which reported that annual inflation reached 66% in the Iranian month ending in late July, while year-on-year inflation stood at 87.9%.

Everyday items become a source of income ILNA said the growing number of online advertisements shows how households are increasingly turning personal belongings into quick sources of cash.

The report added that many sellers now combine several low-value household items in a single listing to improve their chances of finding buyers.

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Advertisements offering natural hair have also become more common, with prices ranging from negotiable amounts to several million rials, depending on the hair's length, colour and quality.

Financial pressure continues to grow The report said the trend follows other signs of growing financial hardship in Iran, including the increasing use of instalment payments for healthcare and medicines as many families struggle to meet everyday expenses.

According to ILNA, the rise in second-hand sales, rentals and the sale of personal belongings highlights how households are trying to generate cash in an economy where almost anything can now be turned into a source of income.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.