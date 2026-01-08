Iran's top Army Commander Amir Hatami warns of potential preemptive military action after Trump's threat

Iran’s army chief on Wednesday warned of potential preemptive military action in response to what he described as hostile “rhetoric” against the Islamic Republic, likely referring to US President Donald Trump’s statement that the United States would intervene if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters”, according to a report by AP.

Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami’s remarks come as Iran faces what it perceives as a dual threat from Israel and the US, alongside domestic protests over economic hardships that have escalated into a direct challenge to the country’s theocratic leadership.

Seeking to halt the anger, Iran's government began paying the equivalent of $7 a month on Wednesday to subsidise rising costs for dinner table essentials like rice, meat and pasta. Shopkeepers warn that prices for items as basic as cooking oil are likely to triple under pressure from the collapse of Iran's rial currency and the end of a preferential, subsidised dollar-rial exchange rate for importers and manufacturers — likely fueling further popular anger.

“More than a week of protests in Iran reflects not only worsening economic conditions, but longstanding anger at government repression and regime policies that have led to Iran’s global isolation,” the New York-based Soufan Centre think tank said, AP reported.

Army chief's threat Hatami addressed military academy students, marking his role as the commander-in-chief of Iran’s army, known in Farsi as the “Artesh”. He assumed the position after Israel killed several of Iran’s top military commanders during June’s 12-day conflict. Hatami is the first regular military officer in decades to lead a post traditionally held by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

“The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation without a response,” Hatami said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, AP reported.

He added, “I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war. If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor.”

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been responding to Trump's comments, which took on more significance after the U.S. military raid that seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Tehran, over the weekend. But there's been no immediate public sign of Iran preparing for an attack in the region.

New subsidy payment begins Iranian state television reported the start of a new subsidy, equivalent to $7, being deposited into the bank accounts of heads of households across the country. More than 71 million people will receive the benefit, which is 10 million Iranian rials, it reported. The rial now trades at over 1.4 million to $1 and continues to depreciate.

The subsidy is more than double what the 4.5 million rial people previously received. However, Iranian media are already reporting sharp rises in the cost of basic goods, including cooking oil, poultry and cheese, placing additional strain on households already burdened by international sanctions targeting the country and inflation.

Iran's vice president in charge of executive affairs, Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah, told reporters on Wednesday that the country was in a “full-fledged economic war.” He called for “economic surgery” to eliminate rentier policies and corruption within the country.

More protests Iran has faced rounds of nationwide protests in recent years. As sanctions tightened and Iran struggled after the June war with Israel, its rial currency sharply fell in December. Protests began soon after on 28 December. They reached their 11th day on Wednesday and didn't appear to be stopping.

Social media videos purported to show new cities, including Bojnourd, Kerman, Rasht, Shiraz and Tabriz, as well as some smaller towns, joining the demonstrations on Wednesday.

This grab taken on January 6, 2026, from UGC images posted on social media the same day shows protesters clashing with Iranian security forces at the Tehran bazaar. Iranian security forces fired tear gas on January 6 to disperse protesters at the Tehran bazaar who were chanting slogans against the clerical authorities, according to rights groups and images posted on social media. The Islamic republic is facing its most serious wave of protests since the 2022-2023 nationwide rallies sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women. (Photo by UGC / AFP)

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency offered the latest death toll of 36 for the demonstrations. It said 30 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces have been killed. Demonstrations have reached over 310 locations in 28 of Iran’s 31 provinces. More than 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.

The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest, AP reported.