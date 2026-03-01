Iran-US Attack: Govt says 444 flights likely to be cancelled today. Check latest update from Air India, Qatar Airways

Indian carriers are likely to cancel about 444 overseas flights on Sunday citing airspace curbs over Iran and other parts of the Middle East are forcing airlines to rethink their schedules, the civil aviation ministry said.

The ministry also said officials met on Saturday to assess how prepared airlines and airports are for disruption following flight cancellations linked to recent Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

In a post on X on Sunday early morning, the ministry stated, "Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March.”

The aviation watchdog, the DGCA, said that it is working in close coordination with airlines to ensure strict adherence to safety and operational norms.

Major airports have also been placed on operational alert to handle possible flight diversions and maintain smooth passenger services.

According to the ministry, passenger support, airline coordination and crowd management at terminals are under constant supervision, with senior officials stationed on the ground. It added that the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is actively tracking passenger issues and ensuring swift resolution of complaints.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that AirSewa, its digital grievance redressal platform that allows passengers to lodge and track complaints as well as check real-time flight information, received 216 complaints during the period. Of these, 105 were resolved within the same timeframe.

"On 28 February, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period, ensuring necessary support to affected passengers. All stakeholders are working in coordination to ensure orderly handling of affected passengers and timely assistance to all concerned travellers," the post stated.

Which Air India flights have been cancelled? Air India said it has cancelled a number of long-haul international services scheduled for March 1 as it continues to evaluate the unfolding security situation in the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The affected routes include key destinations such as London, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Paris.

The move broadens earlier suspensions that had largely been limited to flights operating to Gulf destinations.

As part of our continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on March 1, 2026," an Air India spokesperson said.

“AI161/AI162 and AI111/AI112: Delhi-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Delhi; AI129/AI128: Mumbai-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Mumbai; AI169/AI170: Amritsar-London (Gatwick) / London (Gatwick)-Amritsar; AI101/AI102: Delhi-New York (JFK) / New York (JFK)-Delhi; AI119/AI116: Mumbai-New York (JFK) / New York (JFK)-Mumbai; AI191/AI144: Mumbai-Newark / Newark - Mumbai; AI127/AI126: Delhi-Chicago / Chicago-Delhi (via Vienna); AI187/AI188 and AI189 and AI190: Delhi-Toronto / Toronto-Delhi (via Vienna); AI2025/AI2026: Delhi-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Delhi; AI2027/AI2028: Mumbai-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Mumbai; AI143/AI142 and AI147/AI148: Delhi-Paris / Paris-Delhi”

Qatar Airways update Qatar Airways has suspended all departures from Doha, cancelling 41% of its total scheduled flights, according to data from Cirium. It said its flight operations will resume at 1900 Doha time on March 1, according to a post on X.

Indian embassy in Riyadh reacts Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh mentioned that any Indian passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia due to travel disruptions can reach out to the Embassy through different helpline numbers.

"Any Indian passengers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia facing travel disruptions due to airspace closures or flight cancellations can contact the Embassy through our various 24*7 helpline numbers. Various Indian air carriers have assured that necessary measures are being undertaken to assist stranded Indian passengers..." it said on X.

The Embassy requested the passengers to follow the updates issued by the respective airlines.

The developments come against a backdrop of rising geopolitical strain after military strikes by Israel and the United States on targets in Iran. Tehran has also launched attacks in the region, reportedly aimed at US military bases. The intensifying conflict has prompted temporary airspace closures across parts of West Asia, compelling airlines around the world to reconsider routes that typically operate through or close to the impacted areas.