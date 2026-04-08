Iran-US ceasefire on edge? Tehran threatens to withdraw from truce over Israel's attacks in Lebanon - Top updates

Iran has threatened to withdraw from the recent ceasefire agreement with US, if Israel persists in violating the truce by continuing its attacks on Lebanon, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing sources.

Iran's comments follow after a large wave of strikes by the Israeli military was reported across Lebanon on Wednesday – even as a ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect.

Israel described Wednesday's attacks as the largest wave of strikes to date in the conflict – as it hit southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed as casualties mount, with many feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings according to a report by New York Times.

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Why did Israel attack Lebanon amid ceasefire? Israel has backed Donald Trump’s decision to pause strikes on Iran for two weeks, but clarified that the arrangement does not apply to Lebanon, where its military remains engaged in a prolonged campaign against Hezbollah, mentioned NYT's report.

A few hours after the ceasefire was confirmed, Netanyahu said: “Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region."

The Israeli PM's statement added that "ceasefire does not include Lebanon", where Israel has ground troops, reported BBC.

It however, stands in contradiction to Tehran's 10-point peace proposal, where it had called for cessation of hostilities on all fronts – including Lebanon.

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Iran's 10-point peace plan Earlier in the day, two senior Iranian officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity told The New York Times that the 10-point proposal included a guarantee that Iran would not be attacked again, an end to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the lifting of all sanctions.

In return, Iran would lift its de facto blockade of the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran would also impose a roughly $2 million fee per ship, to be split with Oman, which sits across the strait, the NYT reported.