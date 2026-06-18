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Iran-US deal signed: Top 20 countries with cheapest gasoline prices — India sees 7% hike in 3 months, show data

US gas prices fell below $4 a gallon on average on the heels of the signing of the interim US-Iran deal that raises hope of opening of Strait of Hormuz and resumption in Iran oil supply.

Akriti Anand
Updated18 Jun 2026, 08:24 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A car is filled with gasoline at a Sunoco gas station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. May, 21 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A car is filled with gasoline at a Sunoco gas station ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. May, 21 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald/File Photo(REUTERS)
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The US-Iran initial agreement primarily affected global crude oil prices, which fell sharply after markets anticipated the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of sanctions on Tehran, and the return of Iranian oil exports.

While Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Thursday to ‌their lowest since the first trading day of the Iran war (Crude oil dropped below $75 per barrel), US gas prices fell below $4 a gallon on average. It is the first time since March that the average cost for a regular gallon has been that low, the Associated Press reported.

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Gas prices are at $3.999 on average in the US, according to motor club AAA. The drop below $4 follows a 15 percent decline in the price of US crude this month. However, fluctuations in gas prices remain across the country. In California, gas prices are averaging $5.64 per gallon, while in South Carolina it’s $3.58 per gallon.

Where else have gas prices fallen in recent days? Here's a list of countries with the cheapest and most expensive gasoline rates.

Gasoline prices in most countries do not change immediately on the day of a geopolitical development. Retail fuel prices are often revised weekly or monthly.

Also Read | Wall Street rebounds as chipmakers jump on Iran peace deal optimism

However, the most recent comprehensive country-wise petrol price database available around June 17-18 is from GlobalPetrolPrices.com, which publishes weekly gasoline prices.

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The latest Global Petrol Prices weekly gasoline update for the week ending June 15, 2026, recorded the global average price of gasoline at $1.51 (USD) per litre.

Change in fuel prices in India

During this period, the average price for gasoline in India stood at 108.71 per liter (≈ $1.15 USD). As per the data, India saw a 7 percent increase in gasoline prices, 8.3 percent increase in diesel prices, and 11.4 percent increase in LPG prices in three months (between March 16 to June 15).

India, as a net importer of crude oil, relies heavily on energy supplies from the Middle East.

Will the Iran-US interim deal impact oil prices in India? After the deal was signed on June 18, experts say consumers in India may not immediately benefit from the drop in global fuel prices.

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Vaibhav Porwal, Co-founder of Dezerv, told Mint earlier that the government may choose to maintain current retail fuel prices for some time.

“The government didn't pass on the full impact of the energy price increase to consumers. They may hold prices at current levels to allow oil marketing companies to recover some of the losses before reducing prices,” he said.

Top 20 countries with cheapest gasoline prices in the world

RankCountryGasoline Price (US$/Litre)
1Libya$0.024
2Iran$0.029
3Venezuela$0.035
4Kuwait$0.341
5Algeria$0.353
6Turkmenistan$0.428
7Egypt$0.479
8Qatar$0.577
9Angola$0.588
10Saudi Arabia$0.621
11Oman$0.622
12Iraq$0.649
13Kazakhstan$0.661
14Azerbaijan$0.676
15Sudan$0.700
16Bahrain$0.713
17Vietnam$864
18Nigeria$0.867
19Tunisia$0.867
20Ecuador$0.875

Top 20 countirmost expensive gasoline prices (June 15 2026) (US$/Litre)

  1. Hong Kong: 4.103
  2. Malawi: 3.577
  3. Israel: 2.761
  4. Denmark: 2.633
  5. Netherlands: 2.611

(Source of information/data: globalpetrolprices.com, data updated on June 15)

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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