Iran-US deal signed: Top 20 countries with cheapest gasoline prices — India sees 7% hike in 3 months, show data

The US-Iran initial agreement primarily affected global crude oil prices, which fell sharply after markets anticipated the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of sanctions on Tehran, and the return of Iranian oil exports.

While Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Thursday to ‌their lowest since the first trading day of the Iran war (Crude oil dropped below $75 per barrel), US gas prices fell below $4 a gallon on average. It is the first time since March that the average cost for a regular gallon has been that low, the Associated Press reported.

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Gas prices are at $3.999 on average in the US, according to motor club AAA. The drop below $4 follows a 15 percent decline in the price of US crude this month. However, fluctuations in gas prices remain across the country. In California, gas prices are averaging $5.64 per gallon, while in South Carolina it’s $3.58 per gallon.

Where else have gas prices fallen in recent days? Here's a list of countries with the cheapest and most expensive gasoline rates.

Gasoline prices in most countries do not change immediately on the day of a geopolitical development. Retail fuel prices are often revised weekly or monthly.

Also Read | Wall Street rebounds as chipmakers jump on Iran peace deal optimism

However, the most recent comprehensive country-wise petrol price database available around June 17-18 is from GlobalPetrolPrices.com, which publishes weekly gasoline prices.

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The latest Global Petrol Prices weekly gasoline update for the week ending June 15, 2026, recorded the global average price of gasoline at $1.51 (USD) per litre.

Change in fuel prices in India During this period, the average price for gasoline in India stood at ₹108.71 per liter (≈ $1.15 USD). As per the data, India saw a 7 percent increase in gasoline prices, 8.3 percent increase in diesel prices, and 11.4 percent increase in LPG prices in three months (between March 16 to June 15).

India, as a net importer of crude oil, relies heavily on energy supplies from the Middle East.

Will the Iran-US interim deal impact oil prices in India? After the deal was signed on June 18, experts say consumers in India may not immediately benefit from the drop in global fuel prices.

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Also Read | Netanyahu faces backlash at home as Trump sidelines him from Iran talks

Vaibhav Porwal, Co-founder of Dezerv, told Mint earlier that the government may choose to maintain current retail fuel prices for some time.

“The government didn't pass on the full impact of the energy price increase to consumers. They may hold prices at current levels to allow oil marketing companies to recover some of the losses before reducing prices,” he said.

Top 20 countries with cheapest gasoline prices in the world

Rank Country Gasoline Price (US$/Litre) 1 Libya $0.024 2 Iran $0.029 3 Venezuela $0.035 4 Kuwait $0.341 5 Algeria $0.353 6 Turkmenistan $0.428 7 Egypt $0.479 8 Qatar $0.577 9 Angola $0.588 10 Saudi Arabia $0.621 11 Oman $0.622 12 Iraq $0.649 13 Kazakhstan $0.661 14 Azerbaijan $0.676 15 Sudan $0.700 16 Bahrain $0.713 17 Vietnam $864 18 Nigeria $0.867 19 Tunisia $0.867 20 Ecuador $0.875

Top 20 countirmost expensive gasoline prices (June 15 2026) (US$/Litre) Hong Kong: 4.103 Malawi: 3.577 Israel: 2.761 Denmark: 2.633 Netherlands: 2.611 (Source of information/data: globalpetrolprices.com, data updated on June 15)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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