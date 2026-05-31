Iran-US news: Tehran says 28 vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours under IRGC oversight

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said that 28 vessels, including commercial ships and oil tankers, passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after coordinating with and receiving authorisation from Iranian naval forces, according to state media.

The IRGC Navy stated that the Persian Gulf belongs to the Muslim nations of the region and argued that the presence and actions of what it described as the "American terrorist military" are currently the primary source of instability and insecurity in the area.

According to Mehr News, IRGC added that the “smart control of the Strait of Hormuz is being carried out continuously, firmly and with authority.”

Meanwhile, Iran has reasserted its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stern warning that both mercantile and naval vessels must strictly adhere to shipping protocols in the crucial maritime corridor or face potential repercussions.

According to a statement carried by Iranian media, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters declared, "The management of the Strait of Hormuz is exercised with full authority by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The military command went on to emphasise that “all ships, commercial vessels, and tankers are only required to travel through the designated routes and obtain permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Any violation of these regulations will seriously jeopardise the security of their traffic.”

Geopolitical anxieties have deepened across the region, with the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) maintaining that the threat level within the Strait of Hormuz remains "critical" due to the ongoing American naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked port infrastructure.

Concurrently, the UK Maritime Trade Operations issued an advisory regarding escalated naval activity in the area.

The British maritime body stated, “Mariners should expect increased naval presence, enhanced force protection postures, potential VHF hailing, and congestion near anchorage areas.”

What did Trump say? Donald Trump said he had obtained assurances from Iran that it would not pursue the development of nuclear weapons, even as reports suggested he had returned a revised peace proposal to Tehran with stricter conditions.

Any modifications to the proposed agreement could further delay efforts to formally conclude the conflict in the Middle East and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Negotiations have continued for weeks despite sharp rhetoric from both sides and intermittent outbreaks of violence.

According to reports from The New York Times and Axios, Trump sent a new framework to Iranian officials on Saturday that reportedly contained tougher terms.

Also Read | Trump ends Situation Room meeting without final decision

However, details of the proposed changes were not immediately disclosed.

Iran has reportedly stated that it wants access to $12 billion in frozen assets before engaging in meaningful negotiations on key issues, including its nuclear program.

Iranian media also quoted officials dismissing earlier remarks by Trump that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, a material that can be used in the development of nuclear weapons, would be eliminated, describing the comments as “baseless.”

Meanwhile, Tehran has maintained that Lebanon must be included in any agreement aimed at ending the conflict. The demand comes as fighting continues, with the Lebanese government accusing Israel of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” through military advances and additional airstrikes. Israel has said its operations are directed against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

IRGC claims downing of US MQ-1 drone in Iranian airspace Meanwhile, IRGC said its air defence forces had downed a U.S. MQ-1 drone after it allegedly entered Iranian airspace early on Sunday, according to Iran's semi-official news agency, Tasnim News Agency.

Also Read | Cargo vessel catches fire near Qatar after drone strike

The report cited an IRGC statement saying that the drone was quickly detected by Iran's surveillance and air defence systems upon entering the country's territory. It was then engaged with advanced air defence missiles and, according to Iranian authorities, successfully destroyed.