Iran–US nuclear talks may begin soon amid Trump’s military threats: Report

Iran said negotiations with the United States over a new nuclear deal could begin in the coming days, as diplomatic efforts intensify to avert a potential military conflict between the two sides.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of negotiations with Washington “within the framework of the nuclear issue,” Iran’s semi-official Fars news service reported on Monday (February 2), citing a government source, as per Bloomberg.

Talks could involve senior officials from both countries, including US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Tasnim news service reported, citing an unidentified source.

“We’re ready for diplomacy, but they must understand that diplomacy is not compatible with threats, intimidation or pressure,” Araghchi said on Iranian state television. “We will remain steadfast on this path and hope to see its results soon.”

Regional intermediaries step in Multiple Middle Eastern countries are acting as intermediaries between Tehran and Washington, according to Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry.

“The Islamic Republic is pursuing diplomatic channels through several regional partners,” Baghaei reportedly said, without naming the countries involved.

Araghchi has held talks with counterparts in Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since Friday, underscoring the breadth of the regional diplomatic push.

Trump ramps up pressure The developments come as US President Donald Trump has warned of military action if Iran fails to reach an agreement to curb its nuclear programme.

American naval assets have been dispatched toward Iran, with Trump saying on Sunday they were “a couple of days” away, even as Gulf allies continue efforts to “make a deal.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned on Sunday (February 1) that any attack on Iran could trigger a “regional war,” with Tehran previously threatening retaliation against Israel and US bases in the region.

Nuclear programme remains contentious Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran’s nuclear programme was “obliterated” following airstrikes by Israel, later joined by the US, in June.

However, Tehran restricted international inspectors’ access to some nuclear sites after the conflict, raising uncertainty over its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium.

Talks not yet finalised: Tasnim Iran and the United States have not yet finalised the details of potential negotiations over a nuclear deal, despite reports suggesting talks could begin in the coming days, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to Tasnim, follow-up inquiries indicate that any prospective negotiations remain at a preliminary stage, with neither the framework nor the structure of the talks agreed upon so far.

“Once the overall framework and structure of the talks take shape, subsequent stages as well as further details will be finalised,” Tasnim said, citing informed sources.

Talks still in early phase The report said discussions about negotiations are ongoing, but no concrete timeline has been set for their commencement.

Sanctions relief a key priority Tasnim also cited comments from Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, who said Tehran is carefully reviewing the structure of any potential negotiations with Washington.

Baqaei said the focus of Iran’s approach is on lifting sanctions and safeguarding national interests.

“Sanctions relief is a core priority,” Baqaei said, according to Tasnim.

Nuclear issue ‘misused as a pretext’ Referring to recent remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Baqaei said the nuclear issue has long been used as a justification to impose pressure and conflict on Iran.

He said Tehran is willing to offer confidence-building measures regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme, but expects the removal of what it described as “unjust sanctions” in return.

Baqaei reportedly said that in exchange for confidence-building regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, the country’s primary demand is the removal of unjust sanctions.