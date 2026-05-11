Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: Trump junks Iran proposal to end war; oil goes up, Indian stock market tanks

Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: The peace negotiations between Iran and the United States has once again hit a stalemate over Tehran's uranium stockpile and nuclear facilities, triggering the markets to slide nearly 1,200 points on Monday. Donald Trump rejected the new proposals from Iran, making the oil prices go up. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the peace talks between the US and Iran as both countries stay

In its fresh proposal to end war, Iran suggested to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country, but rejected dismantling if its nuclear facilities – something the United States has rejected as ‘unacceptable’.

In a social media post, Trump said the response was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” as the two sides struggle to maintain a fragile ceasefire following a series of flareups in hostilities.

As a result, oil prices surged. Brent crude futures advanced as much as 4.5 per cent to $105.80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $100. Track Iran-US peace talks LIVE updates here.