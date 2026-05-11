Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: Trump junks Iran proposal to end war; oil goes up, Indian stock market tanks

Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: The peace negotiations between Iran and the United States has once again hit a stalemate over Tehran's uranium stockpile and nuclear facilities, triggering the markets to slide nearly 1,200 points on Monday. Donald Trump rejected the new proposals from Iran, making the oil prices go up. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the peace talks between the US and Iran as both countries stay
In its fresh proposal to end war, Iran suggested to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country, but rejected dismantling if its nuclear facilities – something the United States has rejected as ‘unacceptable’.
In a social media post, Trump said the response was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” as the two sides struggle to maintain a fragile ceasefire following a series of flareups in hostilities.
As a result, oil prices surged. Brent crude futures advanced as much as 4.5 per cent to $105.80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $100. Track Iran-US peace talks LIVE updates here.
Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: Gold prices fell as President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest peace proposal to end the war in the East Asia.
Bullion traded near $4,674 an ounce, after rising around 2% last week.
Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: Iran has executed a man accused of cooperating with Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency, and America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: A VLCC tanker bound for Vietnam and loaded with crude has crossed the Strait of Hormuz through Iran's designated route on Sunday.
Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: A day after PM Narendra Modi advised Indians to not purchase gold and avoid foreign travel to save foreign exchange, Rahul Gandhi slammed him, saying that the "compromised PM" is no longer capable of running the country.
He said, “Yesterday, Modi Ji called upon the public to make sacrifices -- do not buy gold, do not travel abroad, consume less petrol, cut down on fertilisers and cooking oil, take the Metro, and work from home. These are not words of counsel; they are evidence of failure.”
Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: Sensex has crashed almost 1,200 points after Iran and the US yet again failed to reach a consensus over ending the war.
The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 plunged over 1% to the day's low of 23,845. The BSE 150 Midcap and 250 Smallcap indices also declined by up to a per cent during the session.
The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹468 lakh crore from ₹473.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by more than ₹5 lakh crore. Read here
Iran-US peace talks stalemate LIVE: Tehran proposed compensation for war damages, an emphasis on Iranian sovereignty over the strait, and end to the naval blockade by the United States forces, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Iran demands a guarantee from the US that there would be no further attacks.
It seeks lifting of sanctions and end a US ban on Iranian oil sales.
Transfer of some of its enriched uranium stockpile but guarantees that it would be returned if talks fail.
The statement focused on Iran’s desire for an immediate end to the war and an end to the US blockade of the Gulf of Oman.