Iran-US talks: Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington on Wednesday — what to expect

The Israeli government said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the Iran negotiations.

Wednesday's meeting will mark the sixth between the two leaders since Trump took office a year ago.

Netanyahu "believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis", his office said in a statement on Saturday, referring to Iran's allies in the region.

Iran, however, said that discussions were strictly limited to its nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed that Washington and Tehran will hold further talks following what he described as "very good" initial discussions in Oman.

'Very good' talks Iran and the US held negotiations in Oman on Friday, and Trump later said the talks would resume early next week.

The talks, held on Friday in the Gulf Arab state of Oman, marked the first round of negotiations between the two sides since the US and Israel struck Iran last summer.

Delegations from both countries participated in indirect discussions mediated by Oman.

"Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly. We have to see what that deal is," Trump told reporters on Friday.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said another round of talks would take place "early next week," though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later said no date had yet been set.

Despite describing the talks as productive, Trump said on Friday that a "big fleet" was heading toward Iran and would arrive soon, CNN reported.

Talks were strictly limited Iran reiterated it would not agree to completely halt uranium enrichment, CNN reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that no talks were held on ballistic missiles or regional proxies.

"We are prepared to reach an agreement that assures them that enrichment in Iran will be peaceful," Araghchi was quoted as saying, while stressing that Tehran would not accept a complete halt to enrichment.

According to the report, both sides agreed in principle to continue discussions after consulting their respective capitals.

The talks involved Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also participating.

While the negotiations were formally indirect, Araghchi told Al Jazeera that he had direct contact with the US delegation and that the two sides exchanged a handshake. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator.

What do Iran, US want? Iran has offered to accept monitoring and checks to ensure its nuclear programme is not weaponised, in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.