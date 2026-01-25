Iran-US tensions: IndiGo cancels some international flights, issues alerts on others - Check details

IndiGo on Sunday issued a travel advisory, alerting of cancellations and subsequent delays, stating that the airline's flights schedules are undergoing certain changes in view of the recent developments around Iran and with the country's rising tensions with the United States.

These disruptions come as the tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified, with President Donald Trump announcing that the US was moving naval warships closer to the region.

“As a follow up to our first advisory, and in view of the recent developments around Iran, we are making certain proactive changes to our flight schedules as part of our continued focus on safety,” IndiGo said on X (formerly Twitter).

Which IndiGo flights will be affected? The country's largest carrier has announced changes to several international flights due to the evolving security situation. The key updates are as follows:

— Flights cancelled on January 25, 2026

Delhi to Tbilisi (Georgia)

Mumbai to Almaty (Kazakhstan) — Flights that may take a halt for refuelling at Doha, Qatar, on 26 January 2026

To and from Tbilisi

To and from Almaty

To and from Baku (Azerbaijan)

To and from Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with customer support for the latest updates. The flyers can also explore alternate options, including future available flights or a full refund on IndiGo's official website.

US-Iran tensions — what's happening? Iran and US have exchanged sharp warnings this week, fueling tensions between the two nations. This comes after Trump said that America was moving naval warships closer to the region “just in case” he decides to take action. He had earlier warned that an “armada is heading” toward Iran, raising fears of a possible military escalation.

In response to the threats, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Gen Mohammad Pakpour said, “The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” reported Nournews, a local news outlet.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a fortified underground shelter in Tehran, sources told Iran International. As per the report, the shelter includes interconnected tunnels designed to withstand possible strikes.