Iran-US Tensions: Tehran poses ‘very grave threat’ to the US, warns Marco Rubio ahead of key nuclear talks in Geneva

Iran-US Tensions: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Iran continues to pose a “very grave threat” to the United States, citing both its nuclear ambitions and extensive missile and naval capabilities.

“Iran poses a very grave threat to the United States, and has for a very long time…" Rubio said on Wednesday (local time).

First and foremost, after their nuclear program was obliterated, they were told not to try to restart it, and here they are, Rubio is heard saying in a video shared by Russia Today.

"You can see them always trying to rebuild elements of it. They're not enriching right now, but they're trying to get to the point where they ultimately can,” Rubio said while speaking to reporters during a trip to St. Kitts and Nevis, the two-island nation in the Caribbean Sea

Rubio's remarks come hours before the US and Iranian officials are due to meet in Geneva on Thursday for a third round of indirect talks, as US President Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran if a nuclear deal is not reached.

The discussions come amid the largest US military build-up in the Middle East since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and with Iran vowing to respond to an attack with force. The talks are seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent a conflict, but the chances of an agreement remain unclear.

“The other thing I would point you to, however, is that Iran possesses a very large number of ballistic missiles, particularly short range ballistic missiles, that threaten the United States and our bases in the region, and our partners in the region, and all of our bases in the UAE and Qatar and Bahrain,” Rubio said.

While Trump has said he prefers to solve the crisis through diplomacy, he has also said he is considering a limited strike on Iran to pressure its leaders to accept a deal, according to the BBC.

"And they also possess naval assets that threaten shipping and try to threaten the US Navy. So I want everybody to understand that. And beyond just the nuclear program, they possess these conventional weapons that are solely designed to attack America and attack Americans if they so choose to do so,” Rubio said.

Iran has rejected US demands Iran has rejected the US demand to stop the enrichment of uranium in its territory. But there have been indications that it is prepared to offer some concessions about its nuclear programme.

At the scheduled negotiations in Geneva, Iran will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US will be represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The US has in recent weeks sent thousands of troops and what Trump has described as an "armada" to the region, including two aircraft carriers along with other warships, as well as fighter jets and refuelling aircraft.

President Trump first threatened to bomb Iran in January amid anti-government protests, killing thousands of people in the Islamic nation. But since then, his focus has turned to Iran's nuclear programme, which has been at the centre of a long-running dispute with the West.

In his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump briefly mentioned about the tensions with Iran. The President said Iran was working to build missiles that would "soon" be capable of reaching the US.

Trump also accused Iran of trying to "start all over again" with a nuclear weapons programme following last year's strikes. Trump said he could not allow the 'world's number one sponsor of terror' to have a nuclear weapon.