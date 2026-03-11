Iran-US war: The real reason Trump is letting India buy Russian oil again

The U.S. has temporarily allowed India to accept Russian oil already at sea to help maintain global energy supplies during disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, as reported by PTI.

She added that the short-term measure is unlikely to provide significant financial benefit to Russia.

Advertisement

Here's what Scott Bessent said President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the whole national security team "came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil", Leavitt told a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

"So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them (India) to accept that Russian oil. And this Russian oil was already at sea. It was already out on the water. So this short-term measure, we do not believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time," she said.

Leavitt was responding to a question on the US issuing a 30-day waiver to India to purchase Russian oil in the backdrop of the escalating West Asia conflict.

Advertisement

Why US allow India to buy Russian oil? Amid the conflict with Iran, the US said last week it was issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent told FOX News, “They (Indians) stopped buying Russian Oil when we ordered them, now we are allowing them to accept Russian Oil to create supply.”

Donald Trump had imposed 25% punitive tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil, with his administration arguing that New Delhi’s imports were helping finance Russia’s war effort against Ukraine.

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.