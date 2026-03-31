Iran-US war: ‘Lied to US,’ says Leavitt as Washington reveals why it killed Iranian leaders

The White House claims that certain Iranian leaders were killed for their dishonesty in negotiations with the US. The deaths of key Iranian figures, including military commanders and the Supreme Leader, highlight the intense conflict and regime changes within Iran amidst the ongoing war.

Mausam Jha
Updated31 Mar 2026, 11:07 AM IST
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the White House has said that certain former Iranian leaders were targeted because they “lied” during negotiations with the United States.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Some of the previous leaders are no longer on this planet because they deceived the United States and misled us in negotiations, which the president found unacceptable. That is why many of the previous leaders were killed."

Watch the video here:

The comments indicate a tougher US position, signalling that Washington views past diplomatic dealings with Tehran as misleading, even as the conflict intensifies.

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White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump had Iranian leaders killed during negotiations because he disapproved of their approach. She said the leaders “lied to the United States” and “strung us along,” calling it unacceptable, and added that some of them are now “no longer on planet Earth,” directly connecting their deaths to their actions in the talks.

Trump stated on Sunday that the conflict had achieved “regime change” and that “we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before.”

However, several key Iranian figures have survived, and the Islamic Republic has demonstrated resilience by quickly replacing deceased leaders while continuing its conflict with the US and Israel.

Key Iranian leaders killed in Iran-US war

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in the opening hour of the war on 28 February, during a strike on a meeting of senior officials in Tehran. The attack also reportedly killed his daughter-in-law, daughter, and at least one grandchild. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei

Ali Khamenei has yet to be buried, although Mojtaba has said in a written statement he saw the body, AFP reported.

Security chief Ali Larijani

The killing of Larijani, who, despite not being a cleric, was a pillar of the system for decades, was likely the biggest loss to the Islamic Republic after the death of Ali Khamenei.

Larijani was killed on 17 March in an Israeli strike, reportedly in the Tehran region, which also killed family members.

The previous week, he had defiantly walked through public streets in Tehran during a pro-government rally.

Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour

Pakpour, previously head of the Guards' ground forces, took over as commander-in-chief in June 2025 after his predecessor Hossein Salami was killed in Israel's 12-day war against Iran.

He was killed on the first day of the war and has been replaced by former interior and defence minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Guard's naval chief Alireza Tangsiri

Alireza Tangsiri was a veteran of the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq War and one of the most senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, serving as its naval commander since 2018.

In that role, he was a key military leader for nearly a decade, responsible for Iran’s maritime strategy, including actions in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically critical waterway for global oil trade, before being killed in an airstrike during the ongoing conflict in 2026.

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Israel's defence minister described him as the "man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz".

Adviser Ali Shamkhani

Shamkhani, a mainstay of the Islamic Republic's armed forces since the 1980s, was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war. He was given a public funeral in Tehran's Tajrish Square and reportedly buried without his head, as reported by AFP.

He had been severely wounded, and initially reported dead, in a strike during Israel's June war against Iran, but later re-emerged.

Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

A cleric, Khatib, was killed by an Israeli strike in Tehran early on 18 March. As Iran's intelligence minister since 2021, he was accused by rights groups of playing a key role in the suppression of protests.

Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Nasirzadeh had served as defence minister since 2024. He was also killed in a strike on the first day of the war.

Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani

Soleimani led the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force under the Revolutionary Guards, known for its role in suppressing protests, according to human rights organisations. He was killed in an airstrike on 17 March.

Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini

Brigadier‑General Ali Mohammad Naini, the spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed at dawn Friday in what the Guards described as a “cowardly” joint attack by the United States and Israel, according to Iranian state media.

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Naini had recently praised Iran’s missile production, saying it “deserves a perfect score” and emphasised that it continued despite the war, before he was killed in the strikes.

Head of military office Mohammad Shirazi

Killed on the first day of the war, Shirazi held the key role of coordinating among the different branches of Iran’s security forces at the office of the supreme leader.

Armed forces chief Abdolrahim Mousavi

Some of the previous leaders are no longer on this planet because they deceived the United States and misled us in negotiations.

Mousavi, who was killed on the first day of the war, had only assumed his role—a senior position coordinating between the Guards and the regular army- in June 2025, following the death of his predecessor, Mohammad Bagheri, during the 12-day conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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