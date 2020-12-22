Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus
Representational image

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST Ahmed Rasheed , Reuters

  • The two-week travel prohibition comes into effect on Dec. 24 and covers Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, Iran, Japan, Belgium and the Netherlands
  • All land borders with neighbouring nations will also be closed to travellers for two weeks

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

The two-week travel prohibition comes into effect on Dec. 24 and covers Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, Iran, Japan, Belgium and the Netherlands. It could be extended depending on the spread of the virus variant in those nations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US tops 18 mn COVID-19 cases as officials eye new virus variant in UK

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST

How hunger came back to haunt India

9 min read . 10:34 PM IST

COVID-19 testing team doubled at Delhi Airport for passengers arriving from UK

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST

Mint Lite | TPSA, habitat loss, Trump's beautiful buildings order & more

4 min read . 09:36 PM IST

The two-week travel prohibition comes into effect on Dec. 24 and covers Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, Iran, Japan, Belgium and the Netherlands. It could be extended depending on the spread of the virus variant in those nations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US tops 18 mn COVID-19 cases as officials eye new virus variant in UK

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST

How hunger came back to haunt India

9 min read . 10:34 PM IST

COVID-19 testing team doubled at Delhi Airport for passengers arriving from UK

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST

Mint Lite | TPSA, habitat loss, Trump's beautiful buildings order & more

4 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Iraqi citizens in those countries will be allowed to return, subject to a two-week quarantine on arrival.

All land borders with neighbouring nations will also be closed to travellers for two weeks, though the transport of commodities will be permitted, authorities said.

The government ordered malls, restaurants, clubs and other social venues to close for two weeks from Dec. 24.

Iraq has recorded 586,503 cases of COVID-19, including 12,725 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer to import 1.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which would arrive in the country early next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.