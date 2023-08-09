Iraq's official media regulator has directed all media and social media companies operating not to use the term “homosexuality". The Arab stated told to replace the word ‘homosexuality’ with ‘sexual deviance’, Reuters' report mentioned.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said that the use of the term "gender" was also banned.

The regulator "directs media organisations ... not to use the term 'homosexuality' and to use the correct term 'sexual deviance'," the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalise gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBTQ rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shi'ite Muslim factions opposed to recent Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

Recently, Kuwait banned a horror film featuring a transgender actor.

The film titled 'Talk to Me', which is currently in theatres in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, features transgender Australian actor Zoe Terakes but no explicit LGBTQ references in any of its scenes.

Kuwaiti authorities have "banned the screening of the Australian film, Talk to Me" which was scheduled for release last week, Hisham Alghanim, vice chairman of the Kuwait National Cinema Company said.

Gulf Arab states, including Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia -- all of which outlaw homosexuality -- routinely censor films that contain LGBTQ references.

Most recently, they banned the latest Spider-Man animation in June, reportedly over a scene that includes a transgender pride flag.

More than 60 countries criminalise gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.