Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Iraq's media regulator has banned the use of the term 'homosexuality' and directed media and social media companies to use the term ‘sexual deviance’ instead.
Iraq's official media regulator has directed all media and social media companies operating not to use the term “homosexuality". The Arab stated told to replace the word ‘homosexuality’ with ‘sexual deviance’, Reuters' report mentioned.
