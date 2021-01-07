OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for Qassim Soleimani's murder
Donald Trump (AFP)
Donald Trump (AFP)

Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for Qassim Soleimani's murder

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 06:08 PM IST AP

  • The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad's investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Soleimani, the court's media office said
  • The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraq's judiciary said.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad's investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court's media office said. They were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

CBIC introduces liberalised Authorised Economic Operator package for MSMEs

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Vistara

Vistara to start direct Delhi-Frankfurt flights from 18 Feb, bookings open now

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
A health worker checks the body temperature of arriving passengers as they are mandated to undergo Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai

Centre asks 4 states to keep a ‘strict vigil’ to curb recent spike in Covid cases

3 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana completes Urban Local Bodies reform; can borrow 2,508 cr extra

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction. It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Trump's presidency.

The decision to issue the warrant "was made after the judge recorded the statements of the claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis," according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council. The investigation into the killings is ongoing, the court said.

The killings sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained US-Iraq ties, drawing the ire of Shiite political lawmakers who passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust foreign troops from the country.

Iran-backed groups have since stepped up attacks against the American presence in Iraq, leading to threats by Washington to shutter its Baghdad diplomatic mission.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout