Iraq investigates a blast at a base of Iran-allied militias that killed 1, US denies involvement
Popular Mobilization Forces had initially described the explosion at the Kalsu military base north of Babylon - a former US base that was handed over to the Iraqi military in 2011 - as an airstrike, blaming it on US forces
Baghdad: Iraqi authorities said Saturday that they were investigating an explosion that struck a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iran-allied militias, killing one person and injuring eight.
