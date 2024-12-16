Girls as young as nine-years-old may soon be allowed to marry under Iraqi law. Officials in the country are currently mulling an amendment to the Personal Status Law that can significantly increase the risk of rape and other violations. The legal changes will also give religious authorities the power to decide on family affairs including marriage, divorce and the care of children.

According to a survivor of child marriage interviewed by NBC News, the amendments will essentially help parents “sell” their children to the highest bidders. The amentment — which continues to move forward in spite of widespread protests and criticism — will also authenticate unregistered marriages that have been conducted by religious leaders