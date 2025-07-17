Subscribe

Tragic blaze at Kut mall in Iraq leaves 50 dead

A fire at a shopping mall in Kut, Iraq, resulted in around 50 casualties, including deaths and injuries, according to state media.

Published17 Jul 2025, 10:57 AM IST
A fire at a shopping mall in Kut, Iraq, resulted in around 50 casualties, including deaths and injuries, according to state media. (Representational image)

Around 50 people were killed and injured in a fire that swept through a shopping mall in the eastern Iraqi city of Kut, state media said Thursday.

"The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping centre," Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi told the official INA news agency, AFP reported.

The blaze at the Hyper Mall broke out late Wednesday, but the cause has yet to be identified, said Miyahi, as reported by AFP.

Ambulances were still transporting casualties as late as 4:00 am, filling beds of a hospital in Kut, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) southeast of Baghdad.

Miyahi declared three days of mourning in the province and said local authorities would file a lawsuit against the building and mall owner.

(With inputs from AFP)

(This is a developing story)

 
