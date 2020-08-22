Home >News >World >Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000: health ministry
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo medical workers wearing protective gear collect swabs from a passenger arriving from one of four Mediterranean countries, Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain, during a COVID-19 test, at the Malpensa Milan airport. In the first four months of the European coronavirus emergency, the island nation of Malta recorded just 674 infections. In the last six weeks, its confirmed caseload has more than doubled and Malta is now considered such an at-risk destination that some European countries, such as Italy, have imposed travel restrictions or testing requirements on anyone who goes there. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) (AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo medical workers wearing protective gear collect swabs from a passenger arriving from one of four Mediterranean countries, Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain, during a COVID-19 test, at the Malpensa Milan airport. In the first four months of the European coronavirus emergency, the island nation of Malta recorded just 674 infections. In the last six weeks, its confirmed caseload has more than doubled and Malta is now considered such an at-risk destination that some European countries, such as Italy, have imposed travel restrictions or testing requirements on anyone who goes there. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) (AP)

Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000: health ministry

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 10:21 PM IST AFP

  • According to the Iraqi health ministry, 201,050 Iraqis have contracted the virus, including 6,353 who have died
  • Iraq's hospitals have already been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment

Iraq on Saturday registered nearly 4,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases recorded by the country to over 200,000.

According to the Iraqi health ministry, 201,050 Iraqis have contracted the virus, including 6,353 who have died, while 143,393 are declared to have recovered since the pandemic began.

The daily increases have hovered around 4,000 for more than a week, but authorities have declined to reimpose a strict lockdown that was lifted earlier this summer.

An overnight curfew remains in place, most restaurants are closed for dine-in customers and land crossings are officially shut.

But airports, supermarkets and take-out cafes are open, with varying degrees of social distancing or mask-wearing.

Many fear yet another spike in cases is imminent, as Shiite Muslims converge on the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the beginning of the mourning month of Muharram.

Muharram, which includes the memorial of the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein in 680 AD, is typically marked by mass funeral processions and self-flagellation.

It usually sees thousands of pilgrims cross the border from neighbouring Iran, which has suffered the largest mortality figure from COVID-19 infections in the Middle East, with more than 20,200 deaths officially registered.

Iraq's hospitals have already been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines, hospital beds and even protective equipment for doctors.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump greets Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's prime minister, right, at the White House in Washington (Bloomberg)

Donald Trump meets Iraq PM, says US troops to exit 'at some point'

3 min read . 20 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout