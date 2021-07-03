Ireland could derail global tax reform

Digital services taxes add a layer of complication. Created specifically to tax the U.S. tech giants, DST threats from Europe and elsewhere reinvigorated the global negotiations. Most capitals had promised to give them up if the OECD reached a deal, but the legislative challenges in Washington and Brussels are causing them to hesitate. While dropping the DSTs would show goodwill, keeping them in place creates pressure for lawmakers to act. It also, however, keeps alive the U.S. threat of retaliatory tariffs.