Ireland Marks Joe Biden ‘Homecoming’ More Than 150 Years After His Ancestors Fle
- Warm Irish embrace offers president respite from tensions at home
President Biden often turns to Irish poets to convey his deepest emotions. In Ireland this week as he reflected on the visit, he spoke more plainly: “It feels wonderful. Feels like I’m coming home."
The sentiment was mutual. Mr. Biden has the strongest Irish family roots of any American president since John F. Kennedy, and he was welcomed as the ultimate local boy made good. Crowds lined the streets in County Louth—where he traces one branch of his ancestors—and in Dublin. Distant cousins cheered him in a pub. At one stop, a pipe band played an original song called “A Biden Return." The widow of a favorite poet attended his address to Parliament.
“There’s no show like a Joe show," an elderly woman said on Irish television as she waited for a glimpse of Mr. Biden in the crowds in Carlingford in County Louth.
Mr. Biden’s visit to Ireland was part of a four-day trip that started with a brief stop in Northern Ireland. His celebratory days in Ireland offered some respite from domestic stress, though he was pressed at one point to address the leak back home of purported highly classified documents. He also discussed some serious issues with leaders, including Ireland’s support for Ukraine and upholding the Good Friday Agreement.
Mr. Biden was joined by his sister Valerie Biden Owens and his son Hunter Biden, and family was constantly on the president’s mind. As he began an address to Ireland’s Parliament in Dublin on Thursday, he looked skyward and said: “Well mom? You said it would happen."
Though Mr. Biden’s ancestors left Ireland over 150 years ago, he feels those ties fiercely. Like many Irish-Americans, his family came to the U.S. as part of the exodus in the mid-19th century during the potato famine. Today more than 31 million Americans claim Irish descent, giving the Republic of Ireland—a small nation of 5.1 million—an outsize influence in the U.S.
“In a sense I know why my ancestors and many of my relatives left during the famine," Mr. Biden said in a bar in Dundalk, in County Louth. “But you know when you’re here you wonder why anyone would want to leave."
Born in Scranton, Pa., Mr. Biden can trace ancestors back to County Mayo in the western part of the country and County Louth in the east. His great-great-grandparents Owen Finnegan and Jane Boyle emigrated from County Louth in the mid-1800s, along with their 9-year-old son, James Finnegan, Mr. Biden’s great-grandfather. Among his stops this week was a castle overlooking the sea where he could gaze on the spot where Owen Finnegan set sail for America.
On Friday, Mr. Biden arrived in County Mayo. His great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt and his wife Mary immigrated to the U.S. from Ballina in 1851, along with their eight children, including Mr. Biden’s great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt.
In Mayo, Mr. Biden had some somber family moments. He stopped at a religious shrine where he met with the priest who gave his late son, Beau Biden, his sacrament of anointing the sick. Mr. Biden then visited a hospice center that has a plaque outside commemorating Beau.
Crowds cheered Mr. Biden throughout the county. A sign outside the shrine read, “Welcome Home Joe." And he was given gifts that emphasized his close ties to Mayo. At a heritage center he was presented with a brick from his family’s former home in Ballina.
“It’s a 200-year-old brick" Mr. Biden said as he read an inscription on the case. He added: “That’s incredible."
Mr. Biden capped his visit with remarks at St. Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina. In 1828, his great-great-great-grandfather sold bricks that were used to construct the pillars that support the nave of the church. Mr. Biden spoke from a green stage flanked by massive American and Irish flags before a much bigger crowd than he usually sees back home.
“It meant the world to me and my entire family to be embraced as Mayo Joe, son of Ballina," he said.
On Thursday, Mr. Biden met with political leaders, addressed Parliament and attended a state dinner at Dublin Castle.
Before Parliament, Mr. Biden praised the country for taking in Ukrainian refugees. “Ireland remembers what it means to have to flee home," he said. He said the relationship between Ireland and America was a “partnership for the ages," and he quoted a favorite Seamus Heaney poem.
Following a ceremonial tree planting, Mr. Biden asked whether his “great-great-grandchildren can come back and climb this tree."
With his visit, Mr. Biden continued a tradition of presidents making celebratory voyages to Ireland, most notably Mr. Kennedy in June 1963. In 2011, President Barack Obama descended on the tiny hamlet of Moneygall, County Offaly, in the Midlands, after researchers discovered a family connection.
While at times heavy with emotion, Mr. Biden also embraced lighter moments. In Dundalk, he visited a market called McAteers. When the owner, Jerome McAteer, introduced one of his workers by saying “he does more talking than working," Mr. Biden shot back: “I don’t know, he sounds like me."
The president drew attention for a verbal stumble Wednesday as he praised distant cousin Rob Kearney, a former Irish rugby player, and cited a 2016 match against New Zealand’s squad, known as the All Blacks. But Mr. Biden said he played the “Black and Tans," the name for British military recruits that fought Irish rebels during the Irish War of Independence.
Before Parliament the next day, Mr. Biden referenced the game again and correctly said the All Blacks.
Mr. Biden, 80, has hinted he plans to run for re-election, though he has yet to make an official declaration and at one point during the trip he noted that he was at “the end of my career, not the beginning." Still, Mr. Biden made his future travel plans clear.
“The bad news for all of you is: We’ll be back," he said. “There’s no way to keep us out."