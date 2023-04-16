Ireland Marks Joe Biden ‘Homecoming’ More Than 150 Years After His Ancestors Fle

Born in Scranton, Pa., Mr. Biden can trace ancestors back to County Mayo in the western part of the country and County Louth in the east. His great-great-grandparents Owen Finnegan and Jane Boyle emigrated from County Louth in the mid-1800s, along with their 9-year-old son, James Finnegan, Mr. Biden’s great-grandfather. Among his stops this week was a castle overlooking the sea where he could gaze on the spot where Owen Finnegan set sail for America.